New Kent celebrates return of horse racing at Colonial Downs

New Kent officials are celebrating the return of horse racing at Colonial Downs. The county says it is hoping to gain millions in tax revenue and generate hundreds of jobs.More >>
New Kent officials are celebrating the return of horse racing at Colonial Downs. The county says it is hoping to gain millions in tax revenue and generate hundreds of jobs.More >>
The Department of Game and Inland Fisheries website includes a list of places to fish.More >>
The Department of Game and Inland Fisheries website includes a list of places to fish.More >>
Analog clocks are deemed a source of "unnecessary stress" during exams.More >>
Analog clocks are deemed a source of "unnecessary stress" during exams.More >>
It has been 50 years since a landmark Supreme Court ruling, Green v. New Kent County, which desegregated New Kent County schools, setting a precedent for other school systems throughout the country.More >>
It has been 50 years since a landmark Supreme Court ruling, Green v. New Kent County, which desegregated New Kent County schools, setting a precedent for other school systems throughout the country.More >>
There are several places where teachers and nurses can be honored this week with free stuff.More >>
There are several places where teachers and nurses can be honored this week with free stuff.More >>