Jays closer Roberto Osuna charged with assault in Toronto - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Jays closer Roberto Osuna charged with assault in Toronto

(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File). FILe - This is a 2018 file photo showing Roberto Osuna of the Toronto Blue Jays baseball team. Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna has been charged with assault. Toronto police declined to say Tuesday, May 8, 2018, whether i... (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File). FILe - This is a 2018 file photo showing Roberto Osuna of the Toronto Blue Jays baseball team. Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna has been charged with assault. Toronto police declined to say Tuesday, May 8, 2018, whether i...

By ROB GILLIES
Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) - Toronto Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna was charged with assault Tuesday and put on administrative leave by Major League Baseball.

Police declined to say whether it was domestic assault. Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu said the charge is for one count of assault, and provided no further details.

The 23-year-old reliever is scheduled to appear in court June 18.

Major League Baseball said in a statement it "takes all allegations of this nature very seriously" and is investigating. The Blue Jays said they "fully support" MLB's decision to place Osuna on leave.

"The type of conduct associated with this incident is not reflective of our values as an organization," the team said in a statement.

The club added it would not comment further because of the ongoing police investigation.

In 15 appearances this season, Osuna has a 2.93 ERA with nine saves. The native of Mexico is in his fourth season.

The Blue Jays open a six-game homestand Tuesday night against Seattle.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Pop singers compete for top prize at CMT Music Awards

    Pop singers compete for top prize at CMT Music Awards

    Tuesday, May 8 2018 11:16 AM EDT2018-05-08 15:16:34 GMT
    Tuesday, May 8 2018 3:19 PM EDT2018-05-08 19:19:35 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). FILE - In this April 15, 2018 file photo, Tyler Hubbard, right, and Brian Kelley, of Florida Georgia Line, perform "Meant to Be" at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas. The duo, along with...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). FILE - In this April 15, 2018 file photo, Tyler Hubbard, right, and Brian Kelley, of Florida Georgia Line, perform "Meant to Be" at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas. The duo, along with...
    Carrie Underwood, Florida Georgia Line and Jason Aldean are the leading nominees at this year's CMT Music Awards, but the pop artists might steal the big prize.More >>
    Carrie Underwood, Florida Georgia Line and Jason Aldean are the leading nominees at this year's CMT Music Awards, but the pop artists might steal the big prize.More >>

  • Arm in arm, Scorsese and Blanchett open 71st Cannes

    Arm in arm, Scorsese and Blanchett open 71st Cannes

    Tuesday, May 8 2018 8:45 AM EDT2018-05-08 12:45:19 GMT
    Tuesday, May 8 2018 3:19 PM EDT2018-05-08 19:19:32 GMT
    (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP). Jury president Cate Blanchett poses for photographers during a photo call for the jury at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 8, 2018.(Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP). Jury president Cate Blanchett poses for photographers during a photo call for the jury at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 8, 2018.
    The 71st Cannes Film Festival is to open Tuesday with the premiere of Asghar Farhadi's "Everybody Knows," starring Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem, but much of the drama at this year's festival is off screen.More >>
    The 71st Cannes Film Festival is to open Tuesday with the premiere of Asghar Farhadi's "Everybody Knows," starring Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem, but much of the drama at this year's festival is off screen.More >>

  • Holy haute couture: Divine designs grace carpet at Met Gala

    Holy haute couture: Divine designs grace carpet at Met Gala

    Monday, May 7 2018 5:55 PM EDT2018-05-07 21:55:17 GMT
    Tuesday, May 8 2018 3:11 PM EDT2018-05-08 19:11:30 GMT
    (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Amal Clooney attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition on Monday, May 7, 2018, in New Yo...(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Amal Clooney attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition on Monday, May 7, 2018, in New Yo...
    Vogue's Anna Wintour has kicked off the star-studded and heaven-oriented Met Gala on Monday night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.More >>
    Vogue's Anna Wintour has kicked off the star-studded and heaven-oriented Met Gala on Monday night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly