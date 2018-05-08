AP sources: Hornets finalize deal with Borrego as new coach - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

AP sources: Hornets finalize deal with Borrego as new coach

By STEVE REED
AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Michael Jordan has his guy.

The Hornets owner has finalized a deal to hire San Antonio Spurs assistant coach James Borrego as Charlotte's next head coach, according to people familiar with the situation.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the Hornets haven't officially announced the hiring.

A news conference is expected in the next few days.

The 40-year Borrego has spent 15 years an NBA assistant coach, 10 of those with San Antonio under Gregg Popovich. He has been a part of two NBA championship teams - in 2005 and 2007. He also was an assistant with the New Orleans Hornets, well before the team moved back to Charlotte.

This will be his first head coaching job.

However, he did serve as an interim coach with the Orlando Magic late in 2015-16 season after Jacque Vaughn was fired.

The Hornets are in the midst of a major change in the organization.

Jordan fired general manager Rich Cho midway through last season and hired Mitch Kupchak to replace him in April. Kupchak fried Steve Clifford as head coach a few days later.

Under Clifford, the Hornets went to the playoffs just twice in five seasons and failed to win a playoff series.

Among the other NBA assistant coaches to interview for the position were Celtics assistant Jay Larranaga, Raptors assistant Nick Nurse, Spurs assistants Ettore Messina and Ime Udoka, and Blazers assistant David Vanterpol. Former Grizzlies coach David Fizdale also interviewed, but was later hired by the New York Knicks.

Borrego, Larranaga and Nurse were considered the three finalists for the job.

Now the big question becomes whether the Hornets will shake up their roster this offseason.

If the Hornets chose to rebuild, two-time All-Star guard Kemba Walker is easily the most tradable option because of his salary and production. The team also includes Dwight Howard, Nic Batum, Marvin Williams and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • UFC fights will be streamed on ESPN Plus starting in January

    UFC fights will be streamed on ESPN Plus starting in January

    Tuesday, May 8 2018 12:46 PM EDT2018-05-08 16:46:08 GMT
    Tuesday, May 8 2018 3:24 PM EDT2018-05-08 19:24:47 GMT
    UFC, Disney reach agreement for live fight coverage on new subscription streaming service beginning in January 2019.More >>
    UFC, Disney reach agreement for live fight coverage on new subscription streaming service beginning in January 2019.More >>

  • Pop singers compete for top prize at CMT Music Awards

    Pop singers compete for top prize at CMT Music Awards

    Tuesday, May 8 2018 11:16 AM EDT2018-05-08 15:16:34 GMT
    Tuesday, May 8 2018 3:19 PM EDT2018-05-08 19:19:35 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). FILE - In this April 15, 2018 file photo, Tyler Hubbard, right, and Brian Kelley, of Florida Georgia Line, perform "Meant to Be" at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas. The duo, along with...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). FILE - In this April 15, 2018 file photo, Tyler Hubbard, right, and Brian Kelley, of Florida Georgia Line, perform "Meant to Be" at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas. The duo, along with...
    Carrie Underwood, Florida Georgia Line and Jason Aldean are the leading nominees at this year's CMT Music Awards, but the pop artists might steal the big prize.More >>
    Carrie Underwood, Florida Georgia Line and Jason Aldean are the leading nominees at this year's CMT Music Awards, but the pop artists might steal the big prize.More >>

  • Arm in arm, Scorsese and Blanchett open 71st Cannes

    Arm in arm, Scorsese and Blanchett open 71st Cannes

    Tuesday, May 8 2018 8:45 AM EDT2018-05-08 12:45:19 GMT
    Tuesday, May 8 2018 3:19 PM EDT2018-05-08 19:19:32 GMT
    (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP). Jury president Cate Blanchett poses for photographers during a photo call for the jury at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 8, 2018.(Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP). Jury president Cate Blanchett poses for photographers during a photo call for the jury at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 8, 2018.
    The 71st Cannes Film Festival is to open Tuesday with the premiere of Asghar Farhadi's "Everybody Knows," starring Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem, but much of the drama at this year's festival is off screen.More >>
    The 71st Cannes Film Festival is to open Tuesday with the premiere of Asghar Farhadi's "Everybody Knows," starring Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem, but much of the drama at this year's festival is off screen.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly