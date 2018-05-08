No fishing license required June 1-3

The dates correspond to National Fishing and Boating Week. (Source: Pixabay)

Fishing licenses will not be required the first three days of June.

Free Fishing Days are offered in Virginia each year, and this year’s June 1-3 days correspond with the beginning of National Fishing and Boating Week.

If you’re unsure where a good fishing spot is, the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries website includes a list of options.

During the free period, no freshwater or saltwater license of any kind are needed to fish Virginia waters with a rod and reel.

