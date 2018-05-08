Michigan State Trustee calls for culture change after Nassar

By LARRY LAGE
AP Sports Writer
A member of Michigan State University's governing body is aiming to change the institution's culture in the wake of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.
Brian Mosallam released proposals Tuesday that he hopes will be approved by the school's eight-person board of trustees.
He says an independent, internal review of the Nassar matter must begin immediately. Nassar is a former doctor who treated Michigan State athletes and U.S. Olympians. He was sentenced this year to decades in prison for sexual abuse.
Mosallam is calling for a faculty member and a student to be on the board, giving them voting rights for presidential searches along with costs for tuition, room and board. He wants the school to hire an independent sexual misconduct ombudsman and to create a sexual misconduct survivors advisory committee.
