Groups sue Ben Carson over delay of anti-segregation rule

By JULIET LINDERMAN
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - A group of advocacy organizations has filed a lawsuit against the Department of Housing and Urban Development and Secretary Ben Carson over his decision to delay an Obama-era rule intended to ensure that communities address racial segregation.

The advocacy groups say Carson unlawfully suspended the Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing Act when he delayed until after 2020 the requirement that cities and counties receiving federal funds analyze housing data and submit plans to address segregation.

The lawsuit asks that the rule be reinstated.

Attorney Michael Allen says Carson's action will result in segregation continuing.

Asked for comment, a HUD spokesman referred to the agency's statement in January that it had heard from local communities that the rule wasn't working well.

