Pink gun confiscated, woman arrested at Richmond airport

A Hopewell woman was arrested Monday after a pink handgun was found in her carry-on bag at Richmond International Airport.

The 9mm pistol was loaded with eight bullets with pink tips. One of the bullets was chambered. The gun was detected when the bag went through an X-ray machine at a TSA security checkpoint.

The woman was not identified, but she was holding a ticket to John F. Kennedy Airport in New York. The gun was confiscated by airport police.

The TSA sent a reminder that guns are allowed in checked baggage, provided they are packaged properly and declared when checking the bag. Travelers should contact the airline for additional carrier-specific rules.

Guns are not allowed in carry-on bags.

Hey lady, your hot pink gun may be colorful, but it's still not allowed past the @TSA checkpoint! Prohibited in pink! This loaded handgun and pink-tipped bullets were spotted in a carry-on bag at Richmond Int'l Airport yesterday. The result: the traveler was arrested. @Flack4RIC pic.twitter.com/m7yK3fZj9F — TSAmedia_LisaF (@TSAmedia_LisaF) May 8, 2018

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12