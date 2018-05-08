Pink gun confiscated, woman arrested at Richmond airport - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Pink gun confiscated, woman arrested at Richmond airport

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
The gun was found at a security checkpoint Monday. (Source: TSA) The gun was found at a security checkpoint Monday. (Source: TSA)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

A Hopewell woman was arrested Monday after a pink handgun was found in her carry-on bag at Richmond International Airport.

The 9mm pistol was loaded with eight bullets with pink tips. One of the bullets was chambered. The gun was detected when the bag went through an X-ray machine at a TSA security checkpoint.

The woman was not identified, but she was holding a ticket to John F. Kennedy Airport in New York. The gun was confiscated by airport police.

The TSA sent a reminder that guns are allowed in checked baggage, provided they are packaged properly and declared when checking the bag. Travelers should contact the airline for additional carrier-specific rules.

Guns are not allowed in carry-on bags.

