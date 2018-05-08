Amtrak announces $19 fare from Richmond to DC

A trip from Richmond to Washington, DC will cost less than $20. (Source: Pixabay)

Starting today, you have the chance to get to Washington, DC, for under $20.

Amtrak is offering a sale on ticket prices along the northeast corridor through May 10. The tickets are good for trips between May 29 and July 8.

The cheapest fare available is from Richmond to Washington, DC, for $19.

That’s the only route involving Richmond that is part of the sale.

Each price listed is non-refundable, and good for a one-way trip in either direction.

Below is a list of the routes and prices:

Boston to New Haven, CT - $29

Boston to Philadelphia - $55

Boston to Virginia Beach - $81

New York to Boston - $39

New York to Washington, DC - $39

New York to Philadelphia - $29

New York to Baltimore, MD - $42

New York to Providence, RI - $39

New York to Wilmington, DE - $39

Washington, DC to Newark, NJ - $39

Washington, DC to New Haven, CT - $47

Washington, DC to Philadelphia - $29

Washington, DC to Richmond - $19

Washington, DC to Virginia Beach - $44

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12