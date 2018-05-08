Emrick not surprised at the play of Fleury in leading Vegas - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Emrick not surprised at the play of Fleury in leading Vegas

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury stops a shot by the San Jose Sharks during the first period of Game 6 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Sunday, May 6, 2018, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury stops a shot by the San Jose Sharks during the first period of Game 6 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Sunday, May 6, 2018, in San Jose, Calif.
(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin (8) digs the puck from Evgeny Kuznetsovs' game-winning overtime goal out of the net following the Capitals' 2-1 overtime win in Game 6 of an NHL second-round hockey playoff series in Pittsbu... (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin (8) digs the puck from Evgeny Kuznetsovs' game-winning overtime goal out of the net following the Capitals' 2-1 overtime win in Game 6 of an NHL second-round hockey playoff series in Pittsbu...
(AP Photo/Tony Dejak). Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James shoots against Toronto Raptors' OG Anunoby in the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Monday, May 7, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak). Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James shoots against Toronto Raptors' OG Anunoby in the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Monday, May 7, 2018, in Cleveland.

By The Associated Press

Michael "Doc" Emrick is a bit surprised about the success of the expansion Vegas Golden Knights, but not about goalie Marc Andre Fleury's role in leading the team deep into the NHL playoffs.

The longtime hockey announcer who does games for NBC said a hot goalie can carry a team at times, and told co-hosts Jim Litke and Tim Dahlberg on the "PodcastOne Sports Now" show that Fleury had some big moments in his 14 years in Pittsburgh before being left unprotected in the expansion draft before the season began.

Emrick said Fleury seems re-energized in Las Vegas and comfortable in his role as a team leader. In the Knights' win in the first game of the series against the San Jose Sharks, Fleury joined the crowd in doing the wave in the late minutes of the game.

Emrick also discusses the rivalry between Sidney Crosby and Alexander Ovechkin on the podcast, which is backed by the resources of The Associated Press, and the teams left in the playoffs.

Also joining the hosts is AP basketball writer Tom Withers to talk about LeBron James, and the AP's Jimmy Golen from Boston to talk about the Yankees-Red Sox early season series.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Inside the Met Gala: Real-life cardinal gets star treatment

    Inside the Met Gala: Real-life cardinal gets star treatment

    Tuesday, May 8 2018 4:35 AM EDT2018-05-08 08:35:21 GMT
    Tuesday, May 8 2018 12:16 PM EDT2018-05-08 16:16:57 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Carucci). 2 Chainz, kneeling center, and Kesha Ward, standing center, arrive at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibiti...(AP Photo/John Carucci). 2 Chainz, kneeling center, and Kesha Ward, standing center, arrive at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibiti...
    Inside the Met gala: A real-life cardinal, a presidential candidate, and a team of buglers.More >>
    Inside the Met gala: A real-life cardinal, a presidential candidate, and a team of buglers.More >>

  • Holy haute couture: Divine designs grace carpet at Met Gala

    Holy haute couture: Divine designs grace carpet at Met Gala

    Monday, May 7 2018 5:55 PM EDT2018-05-07 21:55:17 GMT
    Tuesday, May 8 2018 12:08 PM EDT2018-05-08 16:08:37 GMT
    (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Amal Clooney attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition on Monday, May 7, 2018, in New Yo...(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Amal Clooney attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition on Monday, May 7, 2018, in New Yo...
    Vogue's Anna Wintour has kicked off the star-studded and heaven-oriented Met Gala on Monday night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.More >>
    Vogue's Anna Wintour has kicked off the star-studded and heaven-oriented Met Gala on Monday night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.More >>

  • 'Hamilton' exhibit to debut in Chicago this fall

    'Hamilton' exhibit to debut in Chicago this fall

    Monday, May 7 2018 11:44 AM EDT2018-05-07 15:44:34 GMT
    Tuesday, May 8 2018 12:07 PM EDT2018-05-08 16:07:49 GMT
    Lin-Manuel Miranda and the producers of his hit Broadway musical "Hamilton" are bringing a sprawling exhibit to Chicago about the musical's Founding Father namesake.More >>
    Lin-Manuel Miranda and the producers of his hit Broadway musical "Hamilton" are bringing a sprawling exhibit to Chicago about the musical's Founding Father namesake.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly