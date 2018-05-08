The Latest: Lawmakers say opioid distributors missed signs - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

The Latest: Lawmakers say opioid distributors missed signs

(AP Photo/Patrick Sison). FILE - This Aug. 15, 2017 file photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen in New York. Congressional investigators say wholesale pharmaceutical distributors shipped hundreds of millions of prescr... (AP Photo/Patrick Sison). FILE - This Aug. 15, 2017 file photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen in New York. Congressional investigators say wholesale pharmaceutical distributors shipped hundreds of millions of prescr...

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on a congressional investigation into the opioid epidemic (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

Lawmakers of both parties say wholesale drug distributors missed signs of suspicious prescription opioids sales in West Virginia.

The state has been ravaged by overdose deaths after hundreds of millions of the potentially addictive pills were sold.

Current and former executives of five drug distribution firms gave sworn testimony to the House Energy and Commerce Committee's investigations panel.

Mississippi Republican Rep. Gregg Harper chairs the investigations subcommittee. He says he wants to know why the companies repeatedly failed to report or halt suspicious orders.

Top subcommittee Democrat Rep. Diana DeGette of Colorado cited the committee's bipartisan investigation that found sales of huge numbers of pills in small West Virginia communities. She said the companies' systems for preventing suspicious sales were not working properly.

___

1 a.m.

Congressional investigators say wholesale pharmaceutical distributors shipped hundreds of millions of prescription opioid pills to West Virginia, a state disproportionately ravaged by deaths caused by the addictive drugs.

Now, lawmakers want executives of those companies to explain how that happened.

Current and former officials from five distributor companies are set to give sworn testimony on Tuesday to a House subcommittee.

Their appearances come during an election-year push by Congress to pass legislation aimed at curbing the growing epidemic. Nearly 64,000 people died last year from drug overdoses, and two-thirds of those deaths involved opioids.

The House Energy and Commerce Committee has been looking into prescription opioids distribution since last May. West Virginia received unusually high shipments and has the highest death rate from drug abuse in the U.S.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Inside the Met Gala: Real-life cardinal gets star treatment

    Inside the Met Gala: Real-life cardinal gets star treatment

    Tuesday, May 8 2018 4:35 AM EDT2018-05-08 08:35:21 GMT
    Tuesday, May 8 2018 12:18 PM EDT2018-05-08 16:18:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Carucci). 2 Chainz, kneeling center, and Kesha Ward, standing center, arrive at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibiti...(AP Photo/John Carucci). 2 Chainz, kneeling center, and Kesha Ward, standing center, arrive at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibiti...
    Inside the Met gala: A real-life cardinal, a presidential candidate, and a team of buglers.More >>
    Inside the Met gala: A real-life cardinal, a presidential candidate, and a team of buglers.More >>

  • Holy haute couture: Divine designs grace carpet at Met Gala

    Holy haute couture: Divine designs grace carpet at Met Gala

    Monday, May 7 2018 5:55 PM EDT2018-05-07 21:55:17 GMT
    Tuesday, May 8 2018 12:08 PM EDT2018-05-08 16:08:37 GMT
    (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Amal Clooney attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition on Monday, May 7, 2018, in New Yo...(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Amal Clooney attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition on Monday, May 7, 2018, in New Yo...
    Vogue's Anna Wintour has kicked off the star-studded and heaven-oriented Met Gala on Monday night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.More >>
    Vogue's Anna Wintour has kicked off the star-studded and heaven-oriented Met Gala on Monday night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.More >>

  • 'Hamilton' exhibit to debut in Chicago this fall

    'Hamilton' exhibit to debut in Chicago this fall

    Monday, May 7 2018 11:44 AM EDT2018-05-07 15:44:34 GMT
    Tuesday, May 8 2018 12:07 PM EDT2018-05-08 16:07:49 GMT
    Lin-Manuel Miranda and the producers of his hit Broadway musical "Hamilton" are bringing a sprawling exhibit to Chicago about the musical's Founding Father namesake.More >>
    Lin-Manuel Miranda and the producers of his hit Broadway musical "Hamilton" are bringing a sprawling exhibit to Chicago about the musical's Founding Father namesake.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly