Facebook bans foreign ads in Ireland abortion referendum - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Facebook bans foreign ads in Ireland abortion referendum

LONDON (AP) - Facebook announced Tuesday that it is banning foreign advertisements related to Ireland's abortion referendum amid concerns that North American groups are trying to influence the campaign.

Irish voters will decide May 25 whether to repeal a constitutional ban on abortion, in a divisive referendum that has drawn international attention.

Ireland bars political donations from abroad, but the law does not apply to social media advertising. U.S.-based anti-abortion groups are among those who have bought online ads in Ireland during the campaign.

Facebook says starting Tuesday it will "begin rejecting ads related to the referendum if they are being run by advertisers based outside of Ireland."

"We understand the sensitivity of this campaign and will be working hard to ensure neutrality at all stages," Facebook said in a statement. "Our goal is simple: to help ensure a free, fair and transparent vote on this important issue."

Facebook has tried to improve its transparency after revelations that political consultancy Cambridge Analytica harvested users' data to micro-target political ads to select groups during the 2016 U.S. presidential race - meaning that only those most susceptible to the message would see the advertisements.

The social media company has launched a "view ads" tool in Ireland that allows users of the network to see all of the ads being run by an advertiser, not just the ones targeted at them.

Facebook also said it is testing a process that will help it ensure advertisers are resident in the country where an election is taking place.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Government shutdown endNational politicsMore>>

  • Lawmakers: Drug distributors missed suspicious opioid sales

    Lawmakers: Drug distributors missed suspicious opioid sales

    Tuesday, May 8 2018 12:15 AM EDT2018-05-08 04:15:01 GMT
    Tuesday, May 8 2018 12:15 PM EDT2018-05-08 16:15:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/Patrick Sison). FILE - This Aug. 15, 2017 file photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen in New York. Congressional investigators say wholesale pharmaceutical distributors shipped hundreds of millions of prescr...(AP Photo/Patrick Sison). FILE - This Aug. 15, 2017 file photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen in New York. Congressional investigators say wholesale pharmaceutical distributors shipped hundreds of millions of prescr...

    Congress wants wholesale pharmaceutical distributors to explain why so many pills were sent to drug-ravaged West Virginia.

    More >>

    Congress wants wholesale pharmaceutical distributors to explain why so many pills were sent to drug-ravaged West Virginia.

    More >>

  • World to learn fate of Iran nuclear pact Tuesday afternoon

    World to learn fate of Iran nuclear pact Tuesday afternoon

    Tuesday, May 8 2018 12:25 AM EDT2018-05-08 04:25:44 GMT
    Tuesday, May 8 2018 12:01 PM EDT2018-05-08 16:01:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta). In this May 5, 2018 photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion on tax reform at Cleveland Public Auditorium and Conference Center in Cleveland, Ohio. Trump says he will announce his decision on w...(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta). In this May 5, 2018 photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion on tax reform at Cleveland Public Auditorium and Conference Center in Cleveland, Ohio. Trump says he will announce his decision on w...

    As they braced for an expected withdrawal Tuesday, U.S. officials were dusting off plans for how to sell a pullout to the public and explain its complex ramifications to the global financial world.

    More >>

    As they braced for an expected withdrawal Tuesday, U.S. officials were dusting off plans for how to sell a pullout to the public and explain its complex ramifications to the global financial world.

    More >>

  • GOP frets over West Virginia as 4 states decide primaries

    GOP frets over West Virginia as 4 states decide primaries

    Tuesday, May 8 2018 12:15 AM EDT2018-05-08 04:15:05 GMT
    Tuesday, May 8 2018 12:01 PM EDT2018-05-08 16:01:07 GMT
    On the ballot for the GOP in West Virginia is Don Blankenship, who served time in prison over mining safety violations that led to a fatal accident. (Source: WSAZ/CNN)On the ballot for the GOP in West Virginia is Don Blankenship, who served time in prison over mining safety violations that led to a fatal accident. (Source: WSAZ/CNN)

    Voters in the heart of Trump country are ready to decide the fate of Republican Senate candidate Don Blankenship of West Virginia.

    More >>

    Voters in the heart of Trump country are ready to decide the fate of Republican Senate candidate Don Blankenship of West Virginia.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly