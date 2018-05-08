Yankees and Red Sox to play in London in 2019 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Yankees and Red Sox to play in London in 2019

(AP Photo/Jeff J Mitchell, File). FILE - This Aug. 3, 2012, aerial file photo shows the Olympic Stadium at Olympic Park, in London. A person familiar with the planning tells The Associated Press that Major League Baseball intends to announce next week ...

By ROB HARRIS
AP Sports Writer

LONDON (AP) - The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox will face each other in two regular-season games at the Olympic Stadium in London next year.

Boston will be the home team for both of MLB's first games in Europe on June 29 and 30, 2019. The stadium will have a capacity of 55,000 in a baseball configuration.

MLB says it is also "committed to playing in London in 2020 and our intention is to establish a long-term footprint in the city."

The NFL has played regular-season games in London since 2007, holding 18 games at Wembley and three at Twickenham. Three more NFL games are scheduled for this year, including one at Tottenham's new stadium.

