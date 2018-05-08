Analog clocks removed from schools because kids can't read them

What time is it? British schoolchildren don't know. (Source: Pixabay)

It’s home to maybe the most famous clock in the world, but don’t expect school-age kids there to use it to tell time.

Schools in Great Britain, which is home to Big Ben, are removing analog clocks from classrooms because the students can’t read what time the clocks say, according to a report in The Telegraph.

A teachers union official told the publication that with teenagers and children using digital devices as part of their everyday lives, the analog clock isn't something they are familiar with.

He said analog clocks (those are the ones with an hour hand and a minute hand) were a source of "unnecessary stress" during exams because students didn't know how much time was left.

Of course, another option would be to teach the students to read the clocks.

The official told The Telegraph he hopes that happens.

"One hopes that we will be teaching youngsters to read clocks," he said. "However, we can see the benefit of digital clocks in exam rooms."

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12