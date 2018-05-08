Armed robbery reported early Tuesday morning

Richmond police investigated an early morning armed robbery in the Museum District. (Source: NBC12)

An armed robbery was reported in the Museum District early Tuesday morning.

Richmond police responded to the area around Albert Hill Middle School, but it’s not clear where the armed robbery actually occurred.

Police were investigating the crime near the intersection of Nansemond Street and Stuart Avenue.

Two people were robbed by two suspects who were carrying weapons, police said.

No one was hurt.

Police have not released a description of either suspect.

