Armed robbery reported early Tuesday morning - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Armed robbery reported early Tuesday morning

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Richmond police investigated an early morning armed robbery in the Museum District. (Source: NBC12) Richmond police investigated an early morning armed robbery in the Museum District. (Source: NBC12)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

An armed robbery was reported in the Museum District early Tuesday morning.

Richmond police responded to the area around Albert Hill Middle School, but it’s not clear where the armed robbery actually occurred.

Police were investigating the crime near the intersection of Nansemond Street and Stuart Avenue.

Two people were robbed by two suspects who were carrying weapons, police said.

No one was hurt.

Police have not released a description of either suspect.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

  • Richmond NewsMore>>

  • Armed robbery reported early Tuesday morning

    Armed robbery reported early Tuesday morning

    Tuesday, May 8 2018 6:20 AM EDT2018-05-08 10:20:23 GMT
    Richmond police investigated an early morning armed robbery in the Museum District. (Source: NBC12)Richmond police investigated an early morning armed robbery in the Museum District. (Source: NBC12)

    Richmond police responded to the area around Albert Hill Middle School, but it’s not clear where the armed robbery actually occurred.

    More >>

    Richmond police responded to the area around Albert Hill Middle School, but it’s not clear where the armed robbery actually occurred.

    More >>

  • Officials discuss lead contamination, GPAs at school board meeting

    Officials discuss lead contamination, GPAs at school board meeting

    Monday, May 7 2018 11:01 PM EDT2018-05-08 03:01:55 GMT
    Richmond Public Schools discussed students' GPAs and the results of lead contamination at Monday's school board meeting. (Source: Richmond Public Schools)Richmond Public Schools discussed students' GPAs and the results of lead contamination at Monday's school board meeting. (Source: Richmond Public Schools)
    Richmond Public Schools discussed students' GPAs and the results of lead contamination at Monday's school board meeting. (Source: Richmond Public Schools)Richmond Public Schools discussed students' GPAs and the results of lead contamination at Monday's school board meeting. (Source: Richmond Public Schools)

    Richmond parents are demanding to know the results of lead contamination testing in city schools.

    More >>

    Richmond parents are demanding to know the results of lead contamination testing in city schools.

    More >>

  • VCU strives to help victims of sexual assault

    VCU strives to help victims of sexual assault

    Monday, May 7 2018 9:57 PM EDT2018-05-08 01:57:30 GMT

    Reporting an incident to any of VCU's services, including Title IX and VCU Police, doesn’t always result in an investigation. Reporting a sexual assault can simply give the survivor access to support.

    More >>

    Reporting an incident to any of VCU's services, including Title IX and VCU Police, doesn’t always result in an investigation. Reporting a sexual assault can simply give the survivor access to support.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly