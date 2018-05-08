Woman injured in T-bone crash overnight

This crash occurred just after midnight at the intersection of Courthouse and Hull Street. (Source: @LtDonStory/Twitter)

A woman was injured in a crash early Tuesday morning in Chesterfield County.

Police say a man ran a red light a little after midnight and that resulted in a T-bone collision with another car at the intersection of Courthouse and Hull Street roads.

A woman driving the SUV that was hit was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The man has been charged for running the red light.

