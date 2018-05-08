Cement maker Lafarge Holcim regrets paying Syria militants - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Cement maker Lafarge Holcim regrets paying Syria militants

BERLIN (AP) - Cement company Lafarge Holcim says it regrets the actions of some staff, who allegedly funneled money to militant groups in Syria so it could operate in the country.

French authorities are investigating several ex-employees for their alleged roles in indirectly funding groups including the Islamic State to guarantee safe passage for staff and supply of plants.

The wrongdoing precedes Lafarge's merger with Swiss company Holcim in 2017.

Company chairman Beat Hess told a shareholders' meeting in Zurich on Tuesday that Lafarge Holcim "has done everything in its power to facilitate comprehensive fact-finding to the French authorities."

He told shareholders that the board of directors has set up a new ethics, integrity and risk committee, adding: "misconduct as shown in Syria must not be repeated ever again at Lafarge Holcim."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Inside the Met Gala: Real-life cardinal gets star treatment

    Inside the Met Gala: Real-life cardinal gets star treatment

    Tuesday, May 8 2018 4:35 AM EDT2018-05-08 08:35:21 GMT
    Tuesday, May 8 2018 5:56 AM EDT2018-05-08 09:56:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Carucci). 2 Chainz, kneeling center, and Kesha Ward, standing center, arrive at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibiti...(AP Photo/John Carucci). 2 Chainz, kneeling center, and Kesha Ward, standing center, arrive at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibiti...
    Inside the Met gala: A real-life cardinal, a presidential candidate, and a team of buglers.More >>
    Inside the Met gala: A real-life cardinal, a presidential candidate, and a team of buglers.More >>

  • Actor Tom Sizemore sued over claim he groped child actor

    Actor Tom Sizemore sued over claim he groped child actor

    Monday, May 7 2018 1:26 PM EDT2018-05-07 17:26:05 GMT
    Tuesday, May 8 2018 5:40 AM EDT2018-05-08 09:40:21 GMT

    A Utah woman who told police Tom Sizemore groped her at a photo shoot when she was 11 is suing the actor.

    More >>

    A Utah woman who told police Tom Sizemore groped her at a photo shoot when she was 11 is suing the actor.

    More >>

  • Holy haute couture: Divine designs grace carpet at Met Gala

    Holy haute couture: Divine designs grace carpet at Met Gala

    Monday, May 7 2018 5:55 PM EDT2018-05-07 21:55:17 GMT
    Tuesday, May 8 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-05-08 09:26:54 GMT
    (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Amal Clooney attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition on Monday, May 7, 2018, in New Yo...(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Amal Clooney attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition on Monday, May 7, 2018, in New Yo...
    Vogue's Anna Wintour has kicked off the star-studded and heaven-oriented Met Gala on Monday night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.More >>
    Vogue's Anna Wintour has kicked off the star-studded and heaven-oriented Met Gala on Monday night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly