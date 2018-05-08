Japanese drug maker Takeda agrees to buy Ireland's Shire - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Japanese drug maker Takeda agrees to buy Ireland's Shire

TOKYO (AP) - Japanese drugmaker Takeda has agreed to buy Shire Plc for 46 billion pounds ($62.4 billion) in cash and stock - one of the biggest deals ever in the pharmaceuticals industry, the companies said in statements Tuesday.

Takeda will pay the equivalent of 49.01 pounds in cash and stock for each share of Shire, based on Takeda's closing share price on April 23, the day before a preliminary deal was announced.

Shire gives Takeda a larger presence in the U.S. and expertise in rare diseases, an increasingly important area for pharmaceutical companies. Even though Shire's headquarters are in Dublin, it has large operations in the U.S., where it earns more than two thirds of its revenue.

The deal recognizes "the strong growth potential of our leading products and innovative pipeline," Shire Chairman Susan Kilsby said.

Responding to investor concern about the deal, Takeda pledged to quickly reduce its debt and maintain the company's investment grade credit reading. The company obtained a $31 billion bridge loan to help finance the deal.

"Shire's highly complementary product portfolio and pipeline, as well as experienced employees, will accelerate our transformation for a stronger Takeda," Christophe Weber, Takeda's president and CEO, said in a statement.

Takeda and Shire shareholders will each own about 50 percent of the merged company. The company will trade in Japan and New York.

The companies expect to complete the deal in the first half of 2019.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Holy haute couture: Divine designs grace carpet at Met Gala

    Holy haute couture: Divine designs grace carpet at Met Gala

    Monday, May 7 2018 5:55 PM EDT2018-05-07 21:55:17 GMT
    Tuesday, May 8 2018 4:17 AM EDT2018-05-08 08:17:41 GMT
    (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Amal Clooney attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition on Monday, May 7, 2018, in New Yo...(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Amal Clooney attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition on Monday, May 7, 2018, in New Yo...
    Vogue's Anna Wintour has kicked off the star-studded and heaven-oriented Met Gala on Monday night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.More >>
    Vogue's Anna Wintour has kicked off the star-studded and heaven-oriented Met Gala on Monday night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.More >>

  • Jay-Z lawyers say SEC is star-struck in its deposition quest

    Jay-Z lawyers say SEC is star-struck in its deposition quest

    Tuesday, May 8 2018 12:14 AM EDT2018-05-08 04:14:52 GMT
    Tuesday, May 8 2018 3:25 AM EDT2018-05-08 07:25:22 GMT
    (Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2018, file photo, honoree Jay-Z speaks onstage at the 2018 Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel in New York. Jay-Z must explain why h...(Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2018, file photo, honoree Jay-Z speaks onstage at the 2018 Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel in New York. Jay-Z must explain why h...
    Lawyers for Jay-Z say the Securities and Exchange Commission is star-struck in its quest to interview the rapper in connection with a financial probe.More >>
    Lawyers for Jay-Z say the Securities and Exchange Commission is star-struck in its quest to interview the rapper in connection with a financial probe.More >>

  • Actor Tom Sizemore sued over claim he groped child actor

    Actor Tom Sizemore sued over claim he groped child actor

    Monday, May 7 2018 1:26 PM EDT2018-05-07 17:26:05 GMT
    Tuesday, May 8 2018 1:08 AM EDT2018-05-08 05:08:58 GMT
    A Utah woman who told police Tom Sizemore groped her at a photo shoot when she was 11 is suing the actor.More >>
    A Utah woman who told police Tom Sizemore groped her at a photo shoot when she was 11 is suing the actor.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly