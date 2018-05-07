Parent: Student who threatened to shoot others is back in the classroom

A Chesterfield student said another made a threat at Midlothian Middle in April, and he is now back in class. (Source: NBC12)

A Chesterfield middle school student said another student threatened to shoot up her school. It happened at Midlothian Middle last month and now, parents say the student who made that threat is back in the classroom.

One parent said she does not want to cause any trouble for the student who made the threat. She said he has probably been through enough. Still, she's concerned about how quickly he returned to class and the fact her daughter has to look him in the eye each day.

"He said, ‘I'm going to bring my dad's gun to school and you will die,' " said a 12-year-old student who does not want to be identified.

"This boy in my class got annoyed that we were talking,” she continued.

The Midlothian Middle School student says that's when the male student, who usually keeps to himself, made the terrifying threat.

"He said that we were going to die and he was going to shoot us first,” she added.

His statement prompted a message to parents.

"A student made an inappropriate comment that threatened violence at school. It has been determined there is no credible threat against our students or staff,” the principal’s message said in part.

A couple of weeks went by and then a parent heard this about the boy who made the threat.

"[He would be] be coming back to all their classes and their classes will not be changed. If my daughter has an issue with him, there's another class in the same period that she can be moved to. I don't think it's right that the victim has to change their schedule,” Heather Dixit said.

"I don't think he should be in my class,” her daughter added.

Education consultant Dana Hawes, who is also a former school principal, says a two-week suspension is not unheard of for something like this.

"A part of the process is to reintegrate the student into the school community with very stern understanding and expectations related to that behavior. It cannot be tolerated. It shouldn't be repeated,” Hawes said.

"I'm concerned about the next student that is threatened,” Dixit added.

Hawes recommends mediation by the school with the parents and students involved to talk about how both sides can move forward.

A Chesterfield spokesperson said he is looking into the parent's concerns.

Police did not charge the student who made the threat.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12