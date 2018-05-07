Officials discuss lead contamination, GPAs at school board meeting

Richmond Public Schools discussed students' GPAs and the results of lead contamination at Monday's school board meeting. (Source: Richmond Public Schools)

Richmond parents are demanding to know the results of lead contamination testing in city schools.

The school board was supposed to deliver the report on Monday night, but the report is not ready yet. The state ordered schools across Virginia to test lead levels in any school built prior to 1987.

Last year, the school district shut down water two water fountains inside George Mason and Ginter Park elementary schools.

Also at Monday's school board meeting, Richmond Public Schools said it has fixed some of the students' grades, but others may not be fixed until the next school year.

This comes after the school system admitted several students had their GPA miscalculated on their transcripts.

Parents said on April 30 that Richmond Public Schools' mistake is costing their families financial aid, grants, and in some cases, students might not even be accepted into college.

