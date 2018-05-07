Nationals reinstate Kelley from DL, option Bautista

SAN DIEGO (AP) - The Washington Nationals have reinstated right-hander Shawn Kelley from the 10-day disabled list and optioned outfielder Rafael Bautista to Triple-A Syracuse.
Kelley returns to the Nationals after missing 12 games with right elbow irritation. The veteran reliever appeared in one rehab game with Single-A Potomac, throwing a scoreless inning with one strikeout.
Prior to his injury, Kelley had no record and a 4.50 ERA in eight appearances.
Bautista appeared in nine games, going 0 for 6.
The Nationals announced the moves on Monday.
