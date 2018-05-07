Several people found dead inside MD home

Several people were found dead in a Maryland home. (Source: WRC)

Several people were found dead in a Maryland home after a shooting that happened Monday afternoon.

NBC affiliate WRC reports that police responded around 3:45 p.m. to a home in the 22000 block of Brown Farm Way in Montgomery County after officers received a call for a domestic disturbance.

Police went into the home and found multiple people shot, and more than one person was found dead, officers told WRC.

Residents were told to shelter in place.

