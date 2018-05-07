Police: Man shoots self after killing 3 people in MD home

Several people were found dead in a Maryland home. (Source: WRC)

A man who police said killed three people in a Maryland home, shot himself following a standoff that lasted for several hours.

Christopher Wilson Snyder, 41, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to NBC affiliate WRC.

Snyder began shooting at a home located at 2202 Brown Farm Way in Montgomery County. Three other people who were at the house at the time, including Snyder's wife, were able to escape, according to WRC.

When police responded around 3:45 p.m. on Monday, they discovered Snyder ran to his home, located at 2201 Brown Farm Way

Residents were told to shelter in place, and police set up a perimeter around the home.

Snyder was on the phone, negotiating with police. He then hung up and shot himself, police told WRC.

