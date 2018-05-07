Juvenile shot in Henrico's East End; sent to hospital

A juvenile is currently in the hospital after being shot in Henrico's East End. (Source: RNN)

Police and fire officials received a call around 8:04 p.m. on Monday for a report of a shooting in the 200 block of North Laburnum Avenue involving a juvenile.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are not searching for suspects at this time.

