Juvenile shot in Henrico's East End; sent to hospital - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Juvenile shot in Henrico's East End; sent to hospital

A juvenile is currently in the hospital after being shot in Henrico's East End. (Source: RNN) A juvenile is currently in the hospital after being shot in Henrico's East End. (Source: RNN)
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

A juvenile is in hospital following a shooting in Henrico's East End.

Police and fire officials received a call around 8:04 p.m. on Monday for a report of a shooting in the 200 block of North Laburnum Avenue involving a juvenile.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are not searching for suspects at this time.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly