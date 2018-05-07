Child dies after shooting at Henrico apartments

Police were called to the scene on North Laburnum Avenue around 8 p.m. Monday. (Source: NBC12)

A child who was shot Monday night in Henrico's East End has died.

Police and fire officials received a call just after 8 p.m. Monday for a report of a shooting at an apartment in the 200 block of North Laburnum Avenue involving a child.

Henrico police taped off the front of the apartment, and another officer was guarding the back door, while they worked to figure out what happened.

A neighbor said the child was either a baby or a toddler and that the child found the gun, fired it, and shot themselves.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are not searching for suspects at this time.

Child shot in an apartment in the 200 block of N Laburnum in Henrico. Child taken to hospital, no word on how badly they were injured. Neighbor says the child, “baby or toddler”, shot themself. pic.twitter.com/n57xpyj0n9 — Drew Wilder (@DrewWilderNBC12) May 8, 2018

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12