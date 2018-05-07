Child dies after shooting at Henrico apartments - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Child dies after shooting at Henrico apartments

Police were called to the scene on North Laburnum Avenue around 8 p.m. Monday. (Source: NBC12) Police were called to the scene on North Laburnum Avenue around 8 p.m. Monday. (Source: NBC12)
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

A child who was shot Monday night in Henrico's East End has died. 

Police and fire officials received a call just after 8 p.m. Monday for a report of a shooting at an apartment in the 200 block of North Laburnum Avenue involving a child.

Henrico police taped off the front of the apartment, and another officer was guarding the back door, while they worked to figure out what happened.

A neighbor said the child was either a baby or a toddler and that the child found the gun, fired it, and shot themselves.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are not searching for suspects at this time.

