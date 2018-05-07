Down 3-0, Raptors change lineup for Game 4 against Cavaliers - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Down 3-0, Raptors change lineup for Game 4 against Cavaliers

(AP Photo/Tony Dejak). Toronto Raptors coach Dwane Casey yells during the first half of Game 3 of the team's NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak). Toronto Raptors coach Dwane Casey yells during the first half of Game 3 of the team's NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Cleveland.
(AP Photo/Tony Dejak). Toronto Raptors' DeMar DeRozan (10) drives around Cleveland Cavaliers' Jeff Green during the second half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak). Toronto Raptors' DeMar DeRozan (10) drives around Cleveland Cavaliers' Jeff Green during the second half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Cleveland.

By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) - Down 3-0 in the series to LeBron James and the Cavaliers, Toronto coach Dwane Casey changed his starting lineup for Game 4.

Casey is playing guards Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan on Monday night along with forwards C.J. Miles, rookie OG Anunoby and center Serge Ibaka as the Raptors look to force a Game 5 at home.

Miles is making his first start of the Eastern Conference semifinal while Ibaka is back after not starting Game 3. Guard Fred VanVleet is coming off the bench as is center Jonas Valanciunas, who started the first three games.

DeRozan sat out the entire fourth quarter of Game 3, and he Raptors played better without one of their All-Stars. Toronto tied the game with eight seconds left before James hit a buzzer-beater for a 105-103 win.

DeRozan scored just eight points and shot 3 of 12 in Game 3. He's averaging 18 in the series after scoring 26.7 points per game in the first round against Washington.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Jay-Z lawyers: SEC probe has become a 'celebrity hunt'

    Jay-Z lawyers: SEC probe has become a 'celebrity hunt'

    Monday, May 7 2018 10:44 AM EDT2018-05-07 14:44:42 GMT
    Monday, May 7 2018 10:05 PM EDT2018-05-08 02:05:08 GMT
    Lawyers for Jay-Z say the Securities and Exchange Commission has gone on a "celebrity hunt" by demanding the rapper submit to unlimited questioning about various businesses.More >>
    Lawyers for Jay-Z say the Securities and Exchange Commission has gone on a "celebrity hunt" by demanding the rapper submit to unlimited questioning about various businesses.More >>

  • Holy haute couture: Divine designs grace carpet at Met Gala

    Holy haute couture: Divine designs grace carpet at Met Gala

    Monday, May 7 2018 5:55 PM EDT2018-05-07 21:55:17 GMT
    Monday, May 7 2018 9:58 PM EDT2018-05-08 01:58:17 GMT
    (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Amal Clooney attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition on Monday, May 7, 2018, in New Yo...(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Amal Clooney attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition on Monday, May 7, 2018, in New Yo...
    Vogue's Anna Wintour has kicked off the star-studded and heaven-oriented Met Gala on Monday night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.More >>
    Vogue's Anna Wintour has kicked off the star-studded and heaven-oriented Met Gala on Monday night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.More >>

  • The Latest: Scarlett Johansson wears Marchesa to Met Gala

    The Latest: Scarlett Johansson wears Marchesa to Met Gala

    Monday, May 7 2018 6:14 PM EDT2018-05-07 22:14:46 GMT
    Monday, May 7 2018 9:55 PM EDT2018-05-08 01:55:26 GMT
    (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). George Clooney, left, and Amal Clooney attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition on Monda...(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). George Clooney, left, and Amal Clooney attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition on Monda...
    George Clooney jokes at Met Gala in New York about how long it took he and his wife to get ready.More >>
    George Clooney jokes at Met Gala in New York about how long it took he and his wife to get ready.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly