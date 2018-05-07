Washington without injured C Nicklas Backstrom for Game 6 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Washington without injured C Nicklas Backstrom for Game 6

PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Washington Capitals will have to try and knock the Pittsburgh Penguins out of the playoffs without center Nicklas Backstrom.

Backstrom did not dress for Monday night's Game 6 because of an upper-body injury suffered in the third period of Washington's victory in Game 5. Lars Eller will take Backstrom's spot on the second line.

The Capitals have a 3-2 lead over the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. Washington is searching for its first trip to the Eastern Conference finals in 20 years. The Capitals have beaten the Penguins just once in 10 previous postseason meetings.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

