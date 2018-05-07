George Zimmerman charged with stalking private investigator

George Zimmerman, the man acquitted in the 2012 fatal shooting of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin, is accused of stalking a private investigator working on a documentary about Martin's death. (Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel via AP/Pool)

(RNN) – George Zimmerman, the man acquitted in the 2012 fatal shooting of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin, is now facing a misdemeanor charge of stalking.

Zimmerman is accused of threatening and harassing private investigator Dennis Warren in December 2017, WKMG reported.

Warren was working with a production company on a documentary about Martin's death. Zimmerman allegedly began sending multiple threatening voicemails and text messages to Warren and a producer of the documentary after Warren left a voicemail with Zimmerman asking him to participate in the film.

Zimmerman was reportedly upset that members of his family also had been contacted about the documentary.

In one text message to a producer, Zimmerman allegedly wrote: "Help Mrs. Warren out and give him a heads up, I'm going to find him. And I'm bringing hell with me."

Warren contacted the sheriff's office. A deputy told Warren to ask Zimmerman to stop contacting him, but Zimmerman allegedly refused to stop.

Zimmerman is accused of then texting a link to an article that quoted him as saying: "I know how to handle people who [expletive] with me, I have since February 2012" and "Anyone who [expletive] with my parents will be fed to an alligator."

Investigators also discovered that Zimmerman knew where Warren and his family were staying, according to an affidavit.

A warrant said Zimmerman screamed profanities at a Seminole County sergeant who called him on Jan. 3, saying: "What are you calling me for you [expletive] whore?"

The charges against Zimmerman were filed in March. His arraignment is set for May 30.

