Doctor expects Farquhar will pitch again but not this year - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Doctor expects Farquhar will pitch again but not this year

(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File). FILE - In this March 31, 2018, file photo, Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Danny Farquhar throws during the team's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Minnesota Twins' Log... (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File). FILE - In this March 31, 2018, file photo, Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Danny Farquhar throws during the team's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Minnesota Twins' Log...

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago White Sox reliever Danny Farquhar has been released from a hospital, and a doctor who treated the 31-year-old right-hander expects he will pitch again but not this season.

The White Sox said in a statement Monday that Farquhar is resting at home with his family after being discharged from Rush University Medical Center.

Farquhar collapsed in the dugout with a brain hemorrhage caused by a ruptured aneurysm during a home game against Houston on April 20. He had surgery the following day.

Neurosurgeon Dr. Demetrius Lopes expects Farquhar will be able to pitch again but said he won't medically release him to throw in a game this season so he can fully recover.

Farquhar is 10-15 with a 3.93 ERA and 18 saves for Toronto (2011), Seattle (2013-15), Tampa Bay (2016-17) and Chicago (2017-18). He was a 10th-round pick by the Blue Jays in the 2008 amateur draft.

"Farquhar and his family have appreciated the many cards, tweets, texts and well wishes they have received from friends and fans over the past weeks," the White Sox said in the statement.

__

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Holy haute couture: Met Gala blends fashion, some religion

    Holy haute couture: Met Gala blends fashion, some religion

    Monday, May 7 2018 5:55 PM EDT2018-05-07 21:55:17 GMT
    Monday, May 7 2018 7:18 PM EDT2018-05-07 23:18:37 GMT
    (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Amal Clooney attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition on Monday, May 7, 2018, in New Yo...(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Amal Clooney attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition on Monday, May 7, 2018, in New Yo...
    Vogue's Anna Wintour has kicked off the star-studded and heaven-oriented Met Gala on Monday night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.More >>
    Vogue's Anna Wintour has kicked off the star-studded and heaven-oriented Met Gala on Monday night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.More >>

  • Actor Tom Sizemore sued over claim he groped child actor

    Actor Tom Sizemore sued over claim he groped child actor

    Monday, May 7 2018 1:26 PM EDT2018-05-07 17:26:05 GMT
    Monday, May 7 2018 7:17 PM EDT2018-05-07 23:17:21 GMT
    A Utah woman who told police Tom Sizemore groped her at a photo shoot when she was 11 is suing the actor.More >>
    A Utah woman who told police Tom Sizemore groped her at a photo shoot when she was 11 is suing the actor.More >>

  • Relax, Oliver fans, he's not really quitting

    Relax, Oliver fans, he's not really quitting

    Monday, May 7 2018 3:34 PM EDT2018-05-07 19:34:46 GMT
    Monday, May 7 2018 7:16 PM EDT2018-05-07 23:16:46 GMT
    (Eric Liebowitz/HBO via AP). This image released by HBO shows John Oliver, host of "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver." Oliver said Sunday that he'd achieved all he'd wanted for the show by having an Australian animal hospital's special ward to treat ...(Eric Liebowitz/HBO via AP). This image released by HBO shows John Oliver, host of "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver." Oliver said Sunday that he'd achieved all he'd wanted for the show by having an Australian animal hospital's special ward to treat ...
    Nervous fans of HBO's John Oliver are assured that his Sunday declaration that he's done with his show is all a joke.More >>
    Nervous fans of HBO's John Oliver are assured that his Sunday declaration that he's done with his show is all a joke.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly