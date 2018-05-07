Knicks announce hiring of David Fizdale as new coach

(AP Photo/Brandon Dill, File). FILE- In this March 11, 2017, file photo, Memphis Grizzlies head coach David Fizdale calls to players during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks in Memphis, Tenn. A person with knowledge of ...

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - David Fizdale has been hired as coach of the Knicks, saying he is hoping to "build the type of winning team the passionate fans of New York will be proud of."

The Knicks announced the hiring Monday after agreeing to terms with the former Memphis Grizzlies coach last week. They plan to introduce Fizdale at a news conference Tuesday.

Fizdale went 50-51 with the Grizzlies, leading them to the postseason in his only full season before getting fired early last year after clashing with star center Marc Gasol. He becomes the 29th coach in franchise history, hoping to lead the Knicks out of what is now a five-year postseason drought.

He replaces Jeff Hornacek, who lasted two seasons in New York before getting fired hours after the season finale.

The Knicks cited Fizdale's leadership, experience and expertise in player development in a news release announcing the hiring. Fizdale spent eight years as an assistant in Miami, helping the Heat win two NBA titles.

"I appreciate the enormous responsibility it is to coach the Knicks and am ready to give my all to build the type of winning team the passionate fans of New York will be proud of," he said in the release.

Fizdale, 43, also was an assistant for four seasons in Atlanta and one in Golden State.

