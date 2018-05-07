Deputies: Man arrested after breaking, entering home

A man was arrested in Stafford on Sunday after deputies received a call about a breaking and entering.

Deputies say Willfredo Bermudez, 25, of Stafford, broke into a married couple's home around 1:41 a.m. The glass pane from the back door had been removed and was still intact, but deputies say there was damage to the door of the home.

The homeowners told deputies they heard a noise coming from downstairs and began checking the home. Bermudez confronted the husband and tried to assault him, but the victim was unable to defend himself and detain the suspect, according to Stafford deputies.

Deputies believe Bermudez was under the influence of alcohol. When deputies tried to take him into custody, Bermudez allegedly began yelling and causing a disturbance, prompting nearby neighbors to watch the commotion.

Bermudez is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond and is charged with breaking and entering, destruction of property, and disorderly conduct.

