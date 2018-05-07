2 injured in Chesterfield crash after car runs off road, overturns

Two people were injured in an accident in Chesterfield on Sunday. (Source: RNN)

Two people are fighting for their lives following a crash in Chesterfield early Sunday morning.

The crash happened on the northbound side of Chippenham Parkway at Powhite Parkway around 6 a.m.

According to Virginia State Police, the driver of a Land Rover SUV ran off the roadway and overturned. The SUV landed on its roof after striking several trees and a road sign.

The driver and passenger were not wearing their seatbelts, and the passenger was ejected from the car, police said.

Both were transported to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Charges are pending.

