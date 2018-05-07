2 injured in Chesterfield crash after car runs off road, overturns

Police said Craig Nixon, 50, engaged in a relationship with a juvenile female student while teaching at Matoaca High School.More >>
The Chesterfield Police Department is investigating a homicide after a 30-year-old man was found dead Thursday morning outside him home on Reams Court.More >>
The crash happened on the northbound side of Chippenham Parkway at Powhite Parkway around 6 a.m.More >>
A man suspected of killing a 17-year-old boy and injuring another teen in May 2016 was found not guilty of murder after a trial last week.More >>
From reading to relaxing, $1,000 worth of special sensory furniture is helping students - most with autism - at Spring Run Elementary School.More >>
