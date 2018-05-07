Russian star Evgenia Medvedeva to train with Brian Orser

TORONTO (AP) - Two-time Olympic silver medalist Evgenia Medvedeva is leaving longtime coach Eteri Tutberidze to work with Brian Orser, the Canadian coach who has guided Yuna Kim and Yuzuru Hanyu to Olympic titles.

Medvedeva announced the change Monday in a statement from the Figure Skating Federation of Russia.

The 18-year-old Medvedeva was favored to win gold at the Pyeongchang Games earlier this year after she captured the past two world titles. But despite flawless routines in the short program and free skate, she was edged by her close friend and then-training partner Alina Zagitova.

Medvedeva plans to relocate to Toronto, but denied rumors that she might change citizenship, stating that she would continue skating for Russia and representing her club, Sambo-70.

