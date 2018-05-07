Man found not guilty of murder in bus stop shooting in Chesterfield

A man suspected of killing a 17-year-old boy and injuring another teen in May 2016 was found not guilty of murder late last week.More >>
Residents in Puna are being urged to be on alert after a series of earthquakes in Kilauea volcano's east rift zone, which may indicate an eruption is imminent.More >>
Police said Craig Nixon, 50, engaged in a relationship with a juvenile female student while teaching at Matoaca High School.More >>
Opioid use claimed the lives of 1,227 Virginians in 2017, up from 1,138 deaths the previous year, according to state health data.More >>
Children in Richmond and surrounding areas will be able to receive dental treatments at no cost on Sunday, May 20 during Sharing Smiles Day.More >>
The boy's mother said he was dead for 15 minutes, and doctors said he would be a vegetable if he survived.More >>
Residents in Puna are being urged to be on alert after a series of earthquakes in Kilauea volcano's east rift zone, which may indicate an eruption is imminent.More >>
Prabhu Bhatara, who was returning with others from a wedding, spotted a wounded bear near the forest in eastern India.More >>
Testing for meth is not required during a home inspection in the state of Washington.More >>
The Texas woman correctly predicted not only the winner of the Kentucky Derby but also the four races preceding it.More >>
4-year-old Dawson Elder was sitting on his mother's lap in their broken down car when the child was ripped from his mom's arms.More >>
Veterinarians are warning pet owners about the dangers of an artificial sweetener found in human foods, following the death of two Yorkie puppies.More >>
Deputies had to restrain the mother of a 3-year-old boy Friday when family members of the 15-year-old boy accused of killing him appeared to smirk while waiting for his bond hearing to start.More >>
The off-duty officer is under investigation for drawing his weapon on a man he thought was stealing Mentos. The man had already paid for the candy.More >>
