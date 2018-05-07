Man found not guilty of murder in bus stop shooting in Chesterfield

A man suspected of killing a 17-year-old boy and injuring another teen in May 2016 was found not guilty of murder late last week.

Tomarr Brash was also found not guilty of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in the incident.

Brash, who was 17 at the time, had been accused of a killing Chase Harris in a double shooting at a bus stop in an apartment complex of the 4100 block of Mallard Landing Circle on May 5, 2016.

Witnesses say one of the victims ran from the scene and collapsed with a gunshot wound in front a school bus that was headed to Bailey Bridge Middle School. The other victim was seen face down and unresponsive at the apartment complex.

Brash was arrested in Fairfax in May 2017.

He was found guilty on two marijuana-related charges and will be sentenced on Aug. 14.