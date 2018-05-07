Karla Redditte to join Curt Autry on NBC12's anchor desk

Karla Redditte, who has been in television broadcasting for 16 years, will be joining Curt Autry on the anchor desk on NBC12 at 5, 6 and 11 p.m. after anchor Sabrina Squire retires.

"Sabrina Squire is the epitome of journalistic integrity, class, style, and grace,” said Redditte. “It has truly been a blessing to work with her. She is a true leader, both on and off air. Her daily guidance and overall wisdom has helped to prepare me for this next step in my career, and for that, I am truly grateful. I am looking forward to continuing this journey of being 'on your side' alongside my NBC12 family."

Redditte, who is a native of Memphis, Tennessee, joined NBC12 in 2012, and has been extremely involved serving the Central Virginia community.

She regularly hosts community events as well as reads and speaks to students in area schools. In fact, she was honored with the 2015 Community STAR Award from the Phi Phi Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity for volunteerism because of her work at the Maggie L. Walker National Historic Site.

"I am a strong believer in community service," said Redditte. "You cannot effectively help a community if you don’t get out and meet the people in it and do what you can to improve it."

Redditte is a graduate of Loyola University New Orleans as well as the Missouri School of Journalism at the University of Missouri - Columbia. She is also a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated and the National Association of Black Journalists.

Redditte's first day anchoring with Autry will be Thursday, May 24.

