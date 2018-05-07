Karla Redditte to join Curt Autry on NBC12's anchor desk

NASA spacecraft is poised to blast off for Mars to dig deep into the red planet.More >>
Karla Redditte, who has been in television broadcasting for 16 years, will be joining Curt Autry on the anchor desk on NBC12 at 5, 6 and 11 p.m. after anchor Sabrina Squire retires.More >>
Residents in Puna are being urged to be on alert after a series of earthquakes in Kilauea volcano's east rift zone, which may indicate an eruption is imminent.More >>
Opioid use claimed the lives of 1,227 Virginians in 2017, up from 1,138 deaths the previous year, according to state health data.More >>
Veterinarians are warning pet owners about the dangers of an artificial sweetener found in human foods, following the death of two Yorkie puppies.More >>
The boy's mother said he was dead for 15 minutes, and doctors said he would be a vegetable if he survived.More >>
Two parents were arrested after leaving six children in their vehicle unattended Saturday night, police say.More >>
Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano is belching tons of sulfur dioxide gas into the atmosphere.More >>
Testing for meth is not required during a home inspection in the state of Washington.More >>
Residents in Puna are being urged to be on alert after a series of earthquakes in Kilauea volcano's east rift zone, which may indicate an eruption is imminent.More >>
The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is scheduled to hold a 2 p.m. press conference after a suspect was arrested in connection with a man's body being found in Lake Marion late last month.More >>
A story you'll see only on FOX10 News-- A local boy is being called a miracle after suffering severe brain trauma from a dune buggy accident. He came back to life after his parents signed to paperwork to donate his organs.More >>
A Walterboro mother says she is stunned by the accidental shooting that claimed the life of her 3-year-old son.More >>
George Zimmerman, the man acquitted in the 2012 fatal shooting of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin, is accused of threatening and harassing a private investigator working on a documentary about Martin's death.More >>
The Texas woman correctly predicted not only the winner of the Kentucky Derby but also the four races preceding it.More >>
