US blanks Germany, Russia routs Belarus at ice hockey worlds

By KAREL JANICEK

Associated Press

HERNING, Denmark (AP) - The United States beat Germany 3-0 to stay unbeaten and Russia shut out a third straight opponent at the world ice hockey championship on Monday.

Russia routed Belarus 6-0.

U.S. captain Patrick Kane broke the deadlock against Germany and assisted on the other two goals in the hard-fought Group B game in Herning.

Germany goalie Niklas Treutle didn't allow the U.S. to score from 11 shots on goal in the first period. Treutle's teammates also killed three penalties in the second period. Kane finally made the breakthrough midway through the game on another power play with a one-timer to the roof of the net.

"It was a great pass from Johnny (Gaudreau), it was fun to be on the receiving end of that one," Kane said.

"It was a big goal. Zero-zero against a team like Germany that came out really strong and they kind of hanged around there."

Just over two minutes later, Derek Ryan added an insurance goal also on a power play. In the final period, Kane found his NHL teammate Alex DeBrincat in front of the net for the third goal.

"It's awesome to play with (Kane)," DeBrincat said. "He gets so many chances in a game. It's pretty hard not to score."

U.S. goalie Keith Kinkaid stopped 24 shots for his second straight shutout.

It was the third consecutive defeat for Germany, the runner- up at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

The U.S. team faces Latvia next.

Veteran captain Pavel Datsyuk led the high-scoring Russians with two goals against Belarus in Group A in Copenhagen.

Maxim Shalunov, Ilya Kablukov, Maxim Mamin and Kirill Kaprizov also scored. Russia has 20 goals in three games.

Later Monday, Canada faced host Denmark in Herning, and defending champion Sweden played France in Copenhagen.

