Five baby goats born at Maymont

Maymont has five baby goats.

The goats were just born, and can be seen both at the farm and an online livestream.

Everyone who donates to Maymont’s adopt an animal program before May 18 will be entered to win some personal contact with the goats. Three people will be chosen as the winners, and each will be allowed to bring three other people with them.

Maymont said it has also had births of ducklings, chicks, alligators and sharks so far this year.

