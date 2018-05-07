Five baby goats born at Maymont

Everyone who donates to Maymont’s adopt an animal program before May 18 will be entered to win some personal contact with the goats.More >>
Richmond teachers, staff, parents, administrators and students will gather outside at more than 20 Richmond schools for a citywide "walk-in" on National Teacher Appreciation Day, which is May 8.
The Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure returns to Richmond this Saturday, and you can still get involved.
It was the third time the group, called CSA II: The New Confederate States of America, has rallied in support of the statues commemorating Confederate figures in Richmond.
The commission was formed in June 2017 as Mayor Stoney called for more diversity along Monument Avenue.
