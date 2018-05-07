Freebies available this week for teachers, nurses

There are several places where teachers and nurses can be honored this week with free stuff.

This week in Teacher Appreciation Week and Nurses Week.

Tuesday is National Teacher Appreciation Day, so many of the deals for teachers are for that day only.

Gov. Ralph Northam released a statement Monday honoring Virginia teachers saying they should be recognized every day.

"I encourage everyone to take the opportunity to thank the people who help shape young individuals into educated adults, ready to work the jobs of today and create the jobs of tomorrow," Northam said.

Some area business are doing just that with some freebies.

Below is a list of some places offering deals. Always check with an individual store in advance to confirm their participation. An ID is required for most deals.

Teacher Appreciation Day

Sedona Taphouse – free flatbread from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Chick-fil-A – free sandwich

Raising Cane’s – free combo

Chipotle – buy one burrito get another free

Cici’s Pizza – free buffet

Potbelly – free drink or cookie with a sandwich or salad purchase all week

Applebee’s - $2 Dos Equis throughout May

Adobe – 60 percent off Creative Cloud purchase

Food Lion – 5 percent off total purchase price

Nurses Week

Cinnabon – free classic cinnamon roll, MiniBon or four-piece BonBites all week

Potbelly – free drink or cookie with a sandwich or salad purchase all week

Einstein Bagels – free Espresso Buzz bagel with an ID or wearing scrubs

