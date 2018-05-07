Join Saturday's Komen Race for the Cure

The Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure returns to Richmond this Saturday, and you can still get involved.

EVENT DETAILS

11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday and Friday - race packet-pickup at Richmond Ford Lincoln, 4600 W Broad St.

(Note: there is NO race day packet pickup)

(Note: there is NO race day packet pickup) 7 a.m. - Brown's Island opens

7:30 a.m. - Competitive run/walk

8:15 a.m. - Survivor parade

8:30 a.m. - Awards ceremony

9 a.m. - Recreational run/walk at 9 a.m.

JOIN THE NBC12 TEAM

Not only can you meet the 12News Today morning team, you can also walk with them!

COURSE CHANGES

Both of this year's races will started from the corner of Brown’s Island Way and Tredegar Street, go down the Canal Walk, cross the James River on the 14th Street Bridge, and then wind back to the Brown’s Island Finish Line.

Komen organizers say that "for our more adventurous participants, you'll even have the option to go 'off-road' for a more scenic route.

