Former Chesterfield teacher charged over relationship with student

Craig Nixon was charged with two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child. (Source: Chesterfield County police)

A former Chesterfield County teacher has been charged with taking indecent liberties with a child.

Police said Craig Nixon, 50, engaged in a relationship with a juvenile female student while teaching at Matoaca High School.

The relationship began earlier this year and continued through March, according to police.

"These are very serious charges, and Craig Nixon is not an employee of Chesterfield Schools," said Shawn Smith, spokesperson for Chesterfield County Schools.

Nixon was hired in August 2000 and his last date of employment was April 3, 2018, according to Smith.

Nixon is currently being held without bond at Riverside Regional Jail.

