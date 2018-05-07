Raccoon family drops through ceiling of Michigan home

SHERIDAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - A family of raccoons created a chaotic scene when they fell through a ceiling and into the living room of a Michigan home.
The Jackson Citizen Patriot reports a homeowner in Sheridan Township sought help Friday after the raccoons fell from an attic. Police and firefighters easily picked up the four baby raccoons, but the mother eluded capture.
She bit a responder's gloves before hiding in a closet. The Albion Department of Public Safety posted video of the response on its Facebook page.
Police said in a statement that a dog catcher pole was used to collar the raccoon. No people or animals were injured in the incident.
The raccoons were taken away and released into the wild.
