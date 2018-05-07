Egypt approves law to govern popular ride-hailing apps

CAIRO (AP) - Egypt's parliament has approved a law to govern popular ride-hailing apps Uber and Careem after the companies appealed a court ruling that revoked their licenses and another court ruled in their favor.
The new law, as described Monday by state news agency MENA, establishes operating licenses and fees. It requires licensed companies to store user data for 180 days and provide it to Egyptian security authorities upon request.
There was no immediate comment from Uber. Careem declined a request for comment.
Both companies provide smartphone apps that connect passengers with drivers who work as independent contractors. An administrative court in Cairo ruled in March that it is illegal to use private vehicles as taxis, but another court overruled it on appeal, and both companies have continued operating.
Data privacy is a major concern for Uber in its dealings with the Egyptian government. A strict new European law called the General Data Protection Regulation comes into effect on May 25 and would affect its operations worldwide.
Uber was founded in 2010 in San Francisco, and operates in more than 600 cities across the world. Careem was founded in 2012 in Dubai, and operates in 90 cities in the Middle East and North Africa, Turkey, and Pakistan.
The applications took off in Cairo, a city of 20 million people with near-constant traffic and little parking. The services have recently started offering rides on scooters and tuk-tuks, three-wheeled motorized vehicles that can sometimes squeeze through the gridlock.
The apps are especially popular among women, who face rampant sexual harassment in Egypt, including from some taxi drivers. Cairo's taxi drivers are also notorious for tampering with their meters or pretending the meters are broken in order to charge higher rates.
In 2016, taxi drivers protested the ride-hailing apps. They have complained that Uber and Careem drivers have an unfair advantage because they do not have to pay the same taxes or fees, or follow the same licensing procedures.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A study by the Anti-Defamation League has found millions of anti-Semitic messages on Twitter.More >>
A study by the Anti-Defamation League has found millions of anti-Semitic messages on Twitter.More >>
The National Urban League is using its State of Black America report to highlight the gap in employment for African-Americans in the technology and social media industry.More >>
The National Urban League is using its State of Black America report to highlight the gap in employment for African-Americans in the technology and social media industry.More >>
Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons have been inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame, but it was Bruce Springsteen who stole what could have been Meryl Streep's showMore >>
Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons have been inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame, but it was Bruce Springsteen who stole what could have been Meryl Streep's showMore >>
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has destroyed 26 homes and spewed lava hundreds of feet into the air, leaving evacuated residents unsure how long they might be displacedMore >>
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has destroyed 26 homes and spewed lava hundreds of feet into the air, leaving evacuated residents unsure how long they might be displacedMore >>
NASA launches InSight spacecraft bound for Mars; lander will explore mysterious insides of the red planetMore >>
NASA launches InSight spacecraft bound for Mars; lander will explore mysterious insides of the red planetMore >>
President Donald Trump claims Democrats want to "outlaw guns," and he says if the country ever did that, then it might as well ban all vans and trucks because they're the new weapons for what he's calling "maniac terrorists."More >>
President Donald Trump claims Democrats want to "outlaw guns," and he says if the country ever did that, then it might as well ban all vans and trucks because they're the new weapons for what he's calling "maniac terrorists."More >>
President Donald Trump claims Democrats want to "outlaw guns," and he says if the country ever did that, then it might as well ban all vans and trucks because they're the new weapons for what he's calling "maniac terrorists."More >>
President Donald Trump claims Democrats want to "outlaw guns," and he says if the country ever did that, then it might as well ban all vans and trucks because they're the new weapons for what he's calling "maniac terrorists."More >>
Sen. John McCain is connecting with longtime friends as he confronts cancer treatment and the aftermath of surgeryMore >>
Sen. John McCain is connecting with longtime friends as he confronts cancer treatment and the aftermath of surgeryMore >>
President Donald Trump is linking the sanctity of the Second Amendment to his party's prospects in the 2018 midterm electionsMore >>
President Donald Trump is linking the sanctity of the Second Amendment to his party's prospects in the 2018 midterm electionsMore >>
President Donald Trump insisted Friday that "we're not changing any stories" about the 2016 hush payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels even as he further muddled the explanation for the settlementMore >>
President Donald Trump insisted Friday that "we're not changing any stories" about the 2016 hush payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels even as he further muddled the explanation for the settlementMore >>