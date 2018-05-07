Former Virginia Tech president Charles Steger dies

Former Virginia Tech president Charles Steger has died, the university announced. He was 70.

Steger was the university’s 15th president and served from 2000 to 2014. The university’s announcement said he died Sunday at his home in Blacksburg.

Steger is considered one of the most important presidents in Virginia Tech history due to the time in which he served.

He was the leader when 32 people were killed April 16, 2007.

Virginia Tech’s memorial page to Steger highlighted the school’s growth and expansion under his leadership as well as its move to the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Steger earned three degrees from Virginia Tech, and served the university in several lesser roles before being named president. Following his retirement, Steger was named president emeritus.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12