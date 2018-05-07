Richmond dentists to host free care day

Children in Richmond and surrounding areas will be able to receive dental treatments at no cost on Sunday, May 20 during Sharing Smiles Day, an annual day of free dental care hosted by children’s dental provider Kool Smiles.

"At Kool Smiles, we believe every child should have a dentist," said Dr. Ashley Nichols, managing dental director for Kool Smiles. “While we’re proud to accept a wide range of insurance plans, including Medicaid and TRICARE, we also know there are children in our community who do not have dental insurance and whose parents can’t afford to pay out of pocket for needed dental treatments."

Kool Smiles dentists will provide free dental care to uninsured and underinsured children from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, May 20, at Kool Smiles at 4722 N. Southside Plaza St. in Richmond.

Available treatments include dental exams, limited emergency care, extractions, fillings and sealants.



"Sharing Smiles Day is an opportunity for our dentists and staff to give back to children and families in our community and bring smiles to those in need," said Nichols.



A limited number of appointments are available. Parents are strongly encouraged to register their children on the Kool Smiles website in advance of the event.

"We will try our best to see all patients, but treatment will be given on a first-come, first-served basis and pre-registration does not guarantee we will be able to treat your child," said Nichols. "Treatment offerings will be determined by the dentist."



Last year on Sharing Smiles Day, Kool Smiles dentists provided free dental care to more than 500 children.

