Suspect arrested following shooting in Hopewell

Police were called to the area around 4:30 a.m. Monday. (Source: NBC12)

A suspect is in custody following an early morning shooting in Hopewell.

Police were called to the 1100 block of Palm Street shortly after 4:30 a.m. Monday and found a victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim was transported to the hospital.

Charges are pending on the suspect who was taken into custody. Police said there is no threat to the surrounding area.

Police have not released the identities of anyone involved.

