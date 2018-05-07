No injuries reported in early morning house fire

Two residents and their two dogs are OK. (Source: NBC12)

Two people and their two dogs are OK after a fire they were unaware of burned their home.

The fire started on the second floor of the home, and the residents were sitting at their kitchen table, oblivious to the blaze, when firefighters arrived to get them out.

One of the residents was a 93-year-old man.

Neighbors called in the fire about 4:15 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of North 22nd Street.

The fire was contained to the top floor, and took firefighters about 30 minutes to extinguish.

