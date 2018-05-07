China's ZTE applies to suspend ban on buying US technology - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

China's ZTE applies to suspend ban on buying US technology

HONG KONG (AP) - Chinese tech company ZTE says it has applied to the U.S. Commerce Department to suspend a seven-year ban on doing business with U.S. technology exporters.

The company said in a statement late Sunday that it had "formally submitted" a request to the Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security for a "stay of the Denial Order."

It added that it sent the bureau "supplemental information" following the ban, though it didn't give any details in the brief statement.

ZTE Corp., which makes smartphones and telecom equipment, was slapped with the ban last month in a case involving exports of telecom gear to Iran and North Korea.

The sales ban came amid worsening trade tensions between the U.S. and China centered on technology-related intellectual property.

