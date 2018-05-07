Cloud computing, artificial intelligence on Microsoft agenda

(AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File). This Nov. 7, 2017, file photo shows Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, speaking with former Indian cricketer, Anil Kumble, during their conversation about Satya's book, "Hit Refresh" at an event in New Delhi, India.

SEATTLE (AP) - Microsoft's annual Build conference for software developers kicks off on Monday, giving the company an opportunity to offer updates on its computing platforms and services.

The three-day event in Seattle features sessions on cloud computing, artificial intelligence, internet-connected devices and virtual reality. It comes as Microsoft faces off with Amazon and Google to offer internet-connected services to businesses and organizations.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will speak Monday to more than 6,000 people, mostly developers who build apps for Microsoft's products.

Facebook had its F8 developers' gathering last week. Google's I/O conference begins Tuesday. Apple's takes place in early June.

This is the second year in a row that Microsoft has held its conference in Seattle, not far from its Redmond, Washington headquarters.

