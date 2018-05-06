LEADING OFF: Strasburg back in SD, Betts rests for Bronx - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

LEADING OFF: Strasburg back in SD, Betts rests for Bronx

(AP Photo/Jim Cowsert). Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts (50) reacts after sliding hard to second base on a ground out by Andrew Benintendi during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 6, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jim Cowsert). Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts (50) reacts after sliding hard to second base on a ground out by Andrew Benintendi during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 6, 2018, in Arlington, Texas.
(AP Photo/Adam Hunger). New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway, left, pitching coach Dave Eiland, center, and Mets third base coach Glenn Sherlock (53) avoid a flying bat from Colorado Rockies' Tony Wolters during the fourth inning of a baseball game on... (AP Photo/Adam Hunger). New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway, left, pitching coach Dave Eiland, center, and Mets third base coach Glenn Sherlock (53) avoid a flying bat from Colorado Rockies' Tony Wolters during the fourth inning of a baseball game on...

By The Associated Press

A look at what's happening around the majors today:

HOMEGROWN

Washington ace Stephen Strasburg was born and raised in the San Diego area and was the overall No. 1 draft pick out of San Diego State in 2009. He returns home to start at Petco Park - Strasburg is 6-2 with a 2.94 ERA in eight career outings against his hometown team.

REST UP

Red Sox star Mookie Betts gets a day to recover after being hit by a throw in Texas, causing him to leave the game with a bruised right shoulder. He leads the majors with 13 home runs.

Boston has a day off, then takes the best record in the majors into Yankee Stadium for a three-game series against a New York team that has won 15 of 16.

SUPPORT ME

Houston lefty Dallas Keuchel probably deserves better than his 1-5 record so far. The former Cy Young Award winner has a 3.98 ERA going into this start at Oakland. He's pitched seven times this season - in five of those games, the World Series champion Astros have scored no more than one run.

STRUGGLING

Coming off an 0-6 homestand, the Mets will watch lefty P.J. Conlon make his major league debut at Cincinnati. The 24-year-old was promoted during the weekend from Triple-A Las Vegas, where he 1-2 with a 6.75 ERA in five starts.

The Mets also see how slugger Yoenis Cespedes is feeling. He made an early exit Sunday, saying he felt some discomfort in his right quad the previous day.

LOOKING GOOD

Twins rookie RHP Fernando Romero will try to keep up his good start. In his big league debut last week, the 23-year-old righty pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings against Toronto. His next outing comes at St. Louis.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Stormy Daniels to Baldwin's Trump: 'Storm's a coming, baby'

    Stormy Daniels to Baldwin's Trump: 'Storm's a coming, baby'

    Sunday, May 6 2018 10:04 AM EDT2018-05-06 14:04:20 GMT
    Monday, May 7 2018 4:24 AM EDT2018-05-07 08:24:59 GMT
    (Will Heath/NBC via AP). This image released by NBC shows adult film actress Stormy Daniels during an appearance on "Saturday Night Live" in New York on Saturday, May 5, 2018.(Will Heath/NBC via AP). This image released by NBC shows adult film actress Stormy Daniels during an appearance on "Saturday Night Live" in New York on Saturday, May 5, 2018.
    Storm Daniels appeared on "Saturday Night Live" and had a message for President Donald Trump: "A storm's a coming, baby".More >>
    Storm Daniels appeared on "Saturday Night Live" and had a message for President Donald Trump: "A storm's a coming, baby".More >>

  • Alcoholics Anonymous founding document sells for $2.4M

    Alcoholics Anonymous founding document sells for $2.4M

    Saturday, May 5 2018 6:33 PM EDT2018-05-05 22:33:26 GMT
    Monday, May 7 2018 4:15 AM EDT2018-05-07 08:15:03 GMT
    The founding document of Alcoholics Anonymous, known to adherents as the 'Big Book,' has been sold at auction for $2.4 million to billionaire Jim Irsay, who also owns the Indianapolis Colts.More >>
    The founding document of Alcoholics Anonymous, known to adherents as the 'Big Book,' has been sold at auction for $2.4 million to billionaire Jim Irsay, who also owns the Indianapolis Colts.More >>

  • Cannes film festival in court over Terry Gilliam dispute

    Cannes film festival in court over Terry Gilliam dispute

    Monday, May 7 2018 4:14 AM EDT2018-05-07 08:14:19 GMT
    Monday, May 7 2018 4:14 AM EDT2018-05-07 08:14:59 GMT
    This year's Cannes Film Festival is kicking off with a legal dispute, as a Paris court weighs whether the festival can legally show Monty Python star Terry Gilliam's long-awaited film "The Man Who Killed Don Quixote".More >>
    This year's Cannes Film Festival is kicking off with a legal dispute, as a Paris court weighs whether the festival can legally show Monty Python star Terry Gilliam's long-awaited film "The Man Who Killed Don Quixote".More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly