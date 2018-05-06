Spiders' men's, women's lacrosse teams head to NCAA Tournament

Justify won the 144th Kentucky Derby on Saturday.More >>
VCU did not allow a base runner through the first seven innings, but the Spider bats came alive in the eighth, and scored the game-winning runs in the top of the 13th.More >>
VCU and Richmond both enter not only looking for city bragging rights, but also some key Atlantic 10 wins. The Rams swept the series last season, but the Spiders took two out of three two years ago at The Diamond.More >>
According to the report, the cheerleaders said they were forced into a topless photo shoot for a calendar, and that the sponsors got to watch.More >>
Virginia Union earned an at-large bid, thanks in part to its strong schedule, and now heads to the Atlantic/East Regional Tournament next Monday-Wednesday.More >>
