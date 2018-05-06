Spiders' men's, women's lacrosse teams head to NCAA Tournament

The women's team defeated the University of Massachusetts on Sunday. (Source: Instagram)

The men's team is celebrating their win over Jacksonville. (Source: Instagram)

Both the University of Richmond men's and women's lacrosse teams won the Atlantic-10 championships this past weekend.

On Saturday, the men's team defeated Jacksonville 11-10. Terry Hatfield scored on the assist.

The women's team won on Sunday against the University of Massachusetts 12-11.

Both games were played at Robbins Stadium and went into overtime.

The men's team will find out who they will play in the NCAA Tournament First Round at 9 p.m., while the women will find out at 9:30 p.m.

