More than 450 artists show off work at Arts in the Park

A woman looks at paintings at Arts in the Park. (Source: NBC12)

A popular Richmond tradition wrapped up on Sunday in Byrd Park.

More than 450 artists from across the country showed off their work at Arts in the Park at Dogwood Dell on Saturday and Sunday.

Arts in the Park featured everything, such as fine art, photography, pottery, jewelry, and home and garden accessories.

This year marked the art show's 47th year, and it is recognized as one of the top art shows in the country.

The first Arts in the Park was held in 1972 and was voted as "Best Art Show in Central Virginia" by Virginia Living Magazine.

